Silva sacked as Everton manager

Everton have sacked Marco Silva as their manager according to Sky Sports News and RTE Sport. The Toffees have been in dreadful form they have lost 8 of their last 11 games and sit in the relegation zone.

Silva who hails from Portugal has seen his side suffer some poor defeats. On Wednesday losing 5-2 to Merseyside rivals Liverpool appeared to be the final straw for the Everton board. It is expected that club legend Duncan Ferguson will now take over, however this will be on an interim basis. The club released a statement on their website EvertonFc.com on Wednesday evening confirming the news.

The statement read, “Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club.” It continued, “Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board of directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future.”

Everton spent over 120 million last summer in the transfer market. However, little has come to fruition. Several of their signings have failed to shine. Moise Kean joined from Italian Serie A side Juventus. The 19 year old though has only played two games from 13 games.

There is some positive news though. However, they have done well in the Carabao Cup this season. They have 3 games in that and have reached the quarter-finals. They face Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester in that game. Things won’t get any easier for the players on the field. They face Chelsea this weekend, before facing Man United a week later at Old Trafford. They then face Leicester in the Carabao Cup, before they face Arsenal three days later.

Former Hull City boss Silva will now be on the lookout for a new job. I would imagine he will want to continue managing in the Premier League.