Bradley hopeful for Rovers chances in European tie

Shamrock Rovers will face Albania’s KF Tueta Durres tonight at 20:00 in Tallaght in the Europa Conference League Round 3 Qualification

Rovers come into the game in good form going unbeaten in their last six home games. They have gotten three wins in a row in the league.

They were placed in the Europa Conference League after beating Slovan Bratislava but losing on aggregate in the Champions League qualifiers. 1,500 home tickets have been sold for the game, with the fans bringing some well-needed atmosphere to the tie.

Neil Farrugia will be the only player missing for Rovers as Graham Burke was passed fit to play the game.

Manager Stephen Bradley is optimistic of Rovers chances in the game, especially with the good form they are in.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Bradley said:

“The players are playing with a lot of confidence, and we’ll obviously look to take that into Thursday night. Again, we understand at this level of Europe it’s a very difficult game, that’s what we expect but we couldn’t be facing into it at a better time.

“We’re in really good form and it’s a game that we’re really looking forward to. It excites us, and we’ve got to try and make Thursday another special European night in Tallaght.”

Although they have high hopes, Bradley is making sure the squad knows that they will face tough opposition tonight.

“We’ve learned that they’re a very dangerous team going forward. We’ve watched a lot of their games; the players have seen a lot of them now and we know that they’re dangerous,” added the manager.

“So, we know a lot about them, we know it’s going to be difficult tie but it’s one we’re really looking forward to and we’re ready for.

” They’re a different type of player and tactically very clever in the attacking part of the pitch but similar to what we’ve faced. Some really technical players and when you play at this level in Europe, that’s what you face. ”

The bookies had made Rovers heavy favourites for the European game. Hopefully this will be one victory of many for Irish teams tonight.

Dundalk also face Vitesse away at 18:00.

This is our starting XI for this evening's game in Holland.⁣

⁣

Vinny Perth makes one change to the side that won in Estonia last week. Michael Duffy returns in place of Will Patching.⁣

⁣

You can stream the game live for just €10 on #LOITV. pic.twitter.com/TvkupnejmG — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 5, 2021

