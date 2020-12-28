Jack Byrne Set To Join Mick’s Cypriot Side APOEL

Byrne Set To Join Cypriot Side APOEL: Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne set to join Cypriot side APOEL on a two and a half year deal.

Hoops star Jack Byrne looks to finally set to begin a new chapter of his playing career outside of Ireland. He flew out on Sunday to begin talks with Cypriot side APOEL, currently managed by Mick McCarthy.

The former Ireland manager took over the side in November after the sacking of Marinos Ozonidis. APOEL is Cyprus’s most successful football team, but in recent seasons have struggled.

They currently find themselves in ninth place in the Cypriot first division, using the January window to rebuild the squad. Byrne’s contract ran out at the end of last season and has since turned down a renewal.

The turned down contracted at Rovers was described by current manager Stephen Bradley as “fantastic.” Since arriving at the Hoops in 2018, the midfielder has won the PFA player of the year two years running.

He has also broken into two Ireland squads under two different managers, making his first senior cap. With his recent rise to fame gaining widespread attention from numerous clubs. Clubs such as Stoke City, Bournemouth, and Colorado Rapids were all interested in the Irishman’s signature.

However, after taking some time at Christmas to make his decision, he appears to have finally found the ideal team.

“I’ll sit down with my family and know everything that’s on the table; I’ll make a decision that’s best for me, my family, and my football,”

From recent reports, the midfielder will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with APOEL. The Dubliner’s move is set to be confirmed in the coming days as he waits to put pen to paper.

