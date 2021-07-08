Dundalk struck by covid outbreak ahead of European Clash 

The Louth side has been dealt a blow ahead of their Europa conference league game against Newtown.

League of Ireland side Dundalk have been hit with a covid outbreak ahead of their European League tie. They face Welsh side, Newtown, in the first leg of the Europa conference league tonight.

However, Dundalk’s outbreak has resulted in a possible dwindling of squad numbers, with unknown players contacting the virus. The contracted players have not yet been released as the game draws closer.

However, returned manager Vinny Perth will not be one of them as he talked to RTE sport yesterday on the matter.

“There are some Covid issues within our squad. It’s very early to give definite numbers on it, but we do have some issues.

“Our doctors are in contact with the players. They haven’t attended training today. They’ve been told to stay at home until we clear it up.

The 42 reports the number of players testing positive is limited to three, but exact figures are unknown. Since he arrived in mid-June, Perth has managed to steady the ship in Dundalk’s rocky season.

The Dubliners had four games in charge thus far, drawing one, winning two, and losing one.

For Newtown, it will only be the Welsh side’s second-ever appearance in European competition in the club’s history. Regardless, Dundalk remains firm favourites with Newtown’s current manager Chris Hughes, gladly taking a draw today in the first leg. Speaking with the Dundalk Democrat, he said.

“The aim is to still be in the game after the first leg on Thursday,”

“For us to get into Europe anyway is a huge achievement, and coming up against sides with bigger budgets and better players is something that we relish and something we enjoy, and Thursday will be no different.”

The lily whites kick off their European first leg at 5:45 today at Oriel Park. The game will only be shown via LOI tv for a fee of ten euros with no other available coverage.

