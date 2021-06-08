Euro 2020 Group F – Team by Team Preview, Fixtures, Betting, Group Table, Euro 2020’s final group is Group F, or ‘the group of death.’

France, Germany, Hungary, and Portugal will lock horns over the course of the group stage to determine who goes through.

There is a very high possibility that three from this group go through – which three it will be is a tougher question to answer.

FRANCE

France is the reigning World champion and will enter the tournament as favourites for the European crown.

The Euro 2016 runners-up are trying out a new formation currently which accommodates Karim Benzema.

Benzema made his first appearance for France after five years and seven months in exile against Wales.

The 4-3-1-2 formation can accommodate Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté and Adrien Rabiot in the centre of the pitch.

Ina addition to this, Antoine Griezmann can play as a number 10 behind Kylian Mbappé and Benzema.

This allows Benzema to play the way he does at Real Madrid.

The striker can hold up the ball for Mbappé and move into spaces to receive passes.

It was trialled in the tournament warm-up matches but we will not know how impactful it is for Les Bleus until the Euros.

Manager Didier Deschamps could lead France to a second major trophy in three years if his tinkering pays off, but they must get through this group before they even think of that.

GERMANY

Germany has been on the decline since their abysmal World Cup defence in Russia.

Head coach Joachim Löw is will leave his role after Germany’s Euro 2020 concludes.

The World Cup-winning coach has yet to fix the problems that have plagued Germany for several years.

Antonio Rüdiger has earned a starting spot for the Euros alongside Mats Hummels and Emre Can, who Löw plays often.

The Germans’ midfield is stacked but in a negative way – will Kimmich and Goretska play alongside each other or will Kroos take the latter’s place and Germany play with two 6s? It is hard to tell.

Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gündogan could also start, and their presence would provide the link between defence and attack that a double 6 midfield would need.

Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner and Kevin Volland are all candidates to lead the line for Die Mannschaft but it is unclear whether they will be isolated or provided adequate support to do their job.

Germany is the team that is the hardest to read going into Euro 2020 and, with home advantage for all three group games, may return to form or could go out in a blaze of glory.

They are suspect to an upset based on recent form, but they could also come out guns blazing with Thomas Müller and company back in the squad.

HUNGARY

Hungary will be looking to have another impressive European Championship after winning their group in 2016, which also included Portugal.

RB Leipzig’s Péter Gulácsi, his clubmate Willi Orban and Attila Szalai will provide Marco Rossi’s team with a solid defence.

Bristol City’s Ádám Nagy will patrol the space in front of them.

Winger Roland Sallai and captain Ádám Szalai will do what they can in the attacking third.

The side is without their best player through injury, RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, and will struggle in attack.

What they do have, though, is a home advantage against France and Portugal.

It is unlikely that Marco Rossi’s side qualifies for the Round of 16, but it is far from impossible.

PORTUGAL

Portugal, in contrast, has their star man and have all positions covered with top-notch depth except centre-back as only three are part of the squad.

Those three in question are Ruben Dias, Pepe, and José Fonte though, so that evens it out.

However, Pepe and Fonte were born in 1983.

Selecting a fourth centre-back would have been high on any other manager’s list.

Portugal under-21-star Diogo Leite would have been an ideal inclusion, but Portugal boss Fernando Santos opted against it.

Defensive midfielder Danilo can play there if needed.

Their midfield is packed with defensive-minded players.

Fullbacks João Cancelo and Raphaël Guerreiro will play high and wide, the former acting as a playmaker when needed.

Sergio Oliveira and Renato Sanches can add attacking ability to the midfield if needed.

João Felix will cut inside from his wide role and either move through the middle or create space for Cristiano Ronaldo or Guerreiro.

Ronaldo will look to get the ball in any position in the final third and do his thing, as he so usually does.

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva provide options for the forward line if a Ronaldo-led attack is deemed to need them.

Santos’ Portugal will play defensive against fellow favourites France but may choose to be more attacking against those with weaker defences.

Ronaldo and the rest should not have a problem, much like France, unless Germany or Hungary can change their tune.

Group F Fixtures:

Hungary v Portugal Tuesday, 15th June 17:00.

France v Germany Tuesday, 15th June 20:00.

Hungary v France Saturday 19th June 14:00.

Portugal v Germany Saturday, 19th June 17:00.

Portugal v France Wednesday, 23rd June 20:00.

Germany v Hungary Wednesday, 23rd June 20:00.

Betting Group F Winner

Germany 5/4 France 13/8 Portugal 11/4 Hungary 25/1

