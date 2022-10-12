FIFA and Roblox announce partnership for football World Cup

1,902 total views, 1,902 views today

FIFA and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) today announced a new ground-breaking partnership that will offer the Roblox community, as well football fans around the world, free-to-play access to FIFA World – a virtual environment that celebrates the power of football and the rich history of its pinnacle events.

As part of its commitment to developing new football gaming titles for fans, FIFA will work with Roblox to create an exciting new online immersive experience for all football fans to hang out in social spaces, earn rewards and collect exclusive virtual items through various skill games and multiple collectors’ challenges.

The FIFA World will also host bespoke video content, built from FIFA+’s extensive library, alongside exciting in-game events, while Spain star Pedri and German icon Lena Oberdorf will feature within.

Launching today, FIFA World will continue to evolve over time and adapt to celebrate FIFA’s top tier tournaments, adjusting and adapting for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, and beyond.

Click HERE to learn more about FIFA World.

“As part of our commitment to grow football and develop ways for new fans to engage with the sport, FIFA’s immersive experience on Roblox will provide football fans with a hugely exciting new way to interact with friends, celebrate the rich culture and heritage around the world’s biggest sports competition, and demonstrate their creativity and national pride through various features and mechanics,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai.

“FIFA believes that such a multi-layered experience will result in a truly inclusive and fun gameplay – in turn, engaging new and existing football fans from across the globe, as well as promoting the values of the sport to an even broader audience”.

Christina Wootton, VP Global Partnerships at Roblox, added: “We believe discovering and enjoying events together with friends from all over the globe is a unique experience that often can’t be replicated in the physical world,” said. “With FIFA World, fans are able to come together to celebrate and express their fandom with one another, support their favorite teams, and get access to FIFA’s top sporting events year round.”

Spain and FC Barcelona star, Pedri, said:

“It’s incredibly exciting to see FIFA and Roblox come together, and I can’t wait to be a part of FIFA World as it continues to evolve! The football fans I see in the stands every week love gaming and it’s great to be taking the FIFA World Cup to them in the digital space and interacting with them directly in our Roblox world.”

Germany and Vfl Wolfsburg midfielder, Lena Oberdorf, added:

“Fans are the lifeblood of our game, and so to be involved in this project as we meet them in the world of Roblox is a hugely exciting opportunity. We love celebrating with the fans, and now we can do it in FIFA World as well as on the pitch. It’s fantastic to see FIFA and Roblox using this opportunity to give a huge platform to the women’s game, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the experience in 2023 as we head to Australia and New Zealand.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com