Ireland's Jayson Molumby looks set for move to Swansea

By
Jordan O'Brien
-
Ireland and Brighton midfielder Jayson Molumby in action with Ireland. Credit Wales Online.co.uk

The Sun on Sunday reports that Ireland international Jayson Molumby is wanted by Championship side Swansea.

The report indicates that the 22 year old would be an ideal replacement for Matt Grimes whose currently being linked to Fulham. The Irishman is no stranger to loan moves to further his first team experience with spells at Millwall and Preston last season.

Swansea is reportedly interested in either a loan or permanent deal for the Brighton man. According to Brighton manager Graham Potter, either way, Molumby won’t be staying in the Premier League.

Recent comments suggest the midfielder won’t be part of Potters plans this season despite improving vastly.

Speaking with the Argos, Potter is happy to give Molumby first team football, just not with Brighton.

“I think he is at the point where he would like to carry on playing first-team football, so we are looking for that solution for him.

“Whether that is a loan or something else we will see.

“You can understand at some point in some players’ careers they want to play regularly and that is where Jayson is at the moment.”

Currently, Molumby is one of many Irishmen in England’s top tiers of professional football not getting game-time.

With Irelands World Cup clash against Portugal around the corner the Waterford man will want a move sooner rather than later.

