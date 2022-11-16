Irish fans hoping to see Erling Haaland at the Aviva on Thursday night

1,808 total views, 1,808 views today

Betway sports consider Norway as favourites to come out on top over the Republic of Ireland tomorrow night, pricing them at 6/4 favourites in their football betting markets.

Neither team has made it to the World Cup, Republic of Ireland and Norway will face offon Thursday night in an international friendly in Dublin.

Ireland only narrowly avoided demotion to the third tier of the UEFA Nations League in September, with calls from many fans that manager Stephen Kenny should be sacked but he somehow kept his job. Norway on the other hand finished three points behind group winners Serbia and look like the team that most football fans would love to see at the world cup as probably one of the best players in the world Erling Haaland.

Haaland been named in the Norway squad for the match in the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 17 November [KO 7.45pm]

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson receives his first call-up to the senior international squad as well as midfielder Will Smallbone who also moves up from the U-21s.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan returns to the squad after injury ruled him out of the September international window and Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also named after his impressive display in the penalty shoot-out victory last night for Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath earns a recall having impressed this season in the Scottish Premiership whilst Aberdeen defender Liam Scales and Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane also come into the squad.

Ireland are set to face Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 with kick-off at 7.45pm, with another big crowd expected with a limited number of adult and premium level tickets remaining.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Norway & Malta

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

