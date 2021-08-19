James McClean signs for Wigan Athletic

1 total views, 1 views today

Irish international James McClean has joined League One side Wigan Athletic after his falling out at Stoke City.

The 32 year old re-joins his former side on a one year deal ahead of their weekend fixture with Charlton. Reports claim his move was down to falling out with stoke boss Michael O’Neill during an injury spell last March.

Whilst out injured McClean was vocal about his eagerness to play for Ireland much to the anger of O’Neill.

This has led t tension amongst the two Irishmen with the winger then left out of the potter’s preseason plans.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson is delighted to welcome the former player back and feels he’s a welcome addition to the side.

“He is a fantastic professional and his career goes before him, and he’s going to have another five or six years of quality in my opinion with the Championship and Premier League appearances that he’s got”.

“He brings a real experience to the group. We know what he brings on the pitch, but again, I think it’s imperative that we get another four or five bodies in to support what we’ve started with because we want to be competitive in every game because this league is tough.

The winger was revealed to fans on Tuesday night at their home game against Wycombe.

McClean has previously won the 2014/15 player of the year at Wigan and was a fan favourite.

Ricardson will hope that McClean can be available for Saturday’s trip to Charlton as they aim to climb into the top 10.

