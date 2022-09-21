List of Premier League salaries – Manchester United Paid £7.19M

3,544 total views, 3,544 views today

Manchester United paid their players an average salary of £7.19 million.

Edith Reads says, “With the ever-growing popularity of the Premier League, it’s no surprise that clubs are spending more money on wages. Players are becoming increasingly marketable, and clubs are willing to pay top dollar for their services.”

“The Premier League is the most watched football league in the world, and it continues to grow in popularity yearly. This is good news for the players as they can command high salaries. It is also good news for the fans as they are able to watch some of the best players in the world week in, week out.”

Why is the EPL Making so Much More Money?

Like any other sport in the world, football depends on commercial earnings, including sponsorship and endorsement agreements. The English Premier League has been able to command higher commercial earnings than any other league in the world, primarily due to its popularity.

The EPL is the most watched football league globally, with an estimated global television audience of 4.7 billion people. This is more than double the number of people watching the Spanish La Liga, the second most popular football league.

Broadcasting Rights

The EPL has become the richest football league in the world due to the high amount of money generated from broadcasting rights. The EPL sold domestic broadcasting rights for the three years between 2016 and 2019 for around five billion British pounds. This is more than any other football league in the world.

The EPL also generates a lot of money from sponsorship deals. In the 2022/23 season, Manchester City signed the most lucrative shirt sponsorship contract in the Premiership, earning £67.5 million a year from their partnership with Etihad. This is £20 million more than Manchester United’s agreement with TeamViewer, worth £47.5 million a year.

