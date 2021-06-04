LOITV passes available to purchase

LOITV passes are now available to purchase ahead of the Premier & First Division season restart next Friday, June 11.

The Premier Division will join the SSE Airtricity First Division and the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League on LOITV.ie.

A Premier Division Pass which covers all matches from now until the end of the season costs €79.

A First Division Pass is available for €49, while all Women’s National League matches remain FREE, upon subscription.

The Premier Division matches will be broadcast via the clubs’ own production solutions including replays and multiple camera set-ups. Some First Division and WNL clubs will also have enhanced production.

Premier Division Supporters 
  • Premier Division supporters who have a season ticket with their Clubs that includes a Streaming Pass for the 2021 Season will be contacted with a new pass for LOITV
  • Former WATCHLOI customers are encouraged to subscribe to loitv.ie to get access to all the remaining Premier Division fixtures this season for just €79
First Division Supporters
  • All existing First Division LOITV Season Pass Holders will be contacted by the end of this week with details on how they can transfer their Pass to the new LOITV platform
Women’s National League Supporters
  • All existing Women’s National League LOITV Subscribers will be requested to re-register.

