Shamrock Rovers starting team news and manager quotes for Gent

“That’s the aim. We know that we will have fantastic support tomorrow night. It’s incredible to have these numbers away from home. Hopefully, we will give them a performance that they can be proud of.”

A 5-star performance against Finn Harps on Sunday. You must have been really pleased with it?

“I was delighted. It was an important game. We knew we had to perform and win, the players did both and we were all delighted with that.”

A brace for Neil Farrugia, he and his teammates looked delighted with that and it came from two good moves as well…

“Neil has been very good, he’s worked extremely hard to get himself back to that level, and that was down to him. You could see from the reaction of the group how delighted everyone was for him.”

Jack Byrne won the man of the match award. Did his goal in the second half to make it 5-1 cap off an impressive display from him?

“It was great to get Jack 90 minutes on the pitch. We’ve seen glimpses that he’s getting back to himself, we’ve been building to getting him 90 minutes, so getting a full game on Sunday was great. The goal capped off a good performance from him.”

What do we know about Gent – their style, strengths as a team and best players?

“They are a very good side, they have played at a really high level in European competitions over the last few years. We know it’s a tough game, they all are at this level, and this is no different. I believe that if we are at our levels and focused that we can hurt them.”