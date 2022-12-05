Soccer: 10 Best Premier League stadiums of All-Time

– Not only is the Theatre of Dreams the most recognizable stadium in the Premier League, but if you checked the

, it would be among the favorites to be the most recognizable in the entire world. Since it first opened in 1910, Old Trafford has undergone significant renovation. The stadium was almost destroyed by a German bombing raid during World War 2. With a capacity of 74,310, it is now the largest stadium in the Premier League and ranks second in England behind Wembley Stadium. This is thanks to four covered all-seater stands.