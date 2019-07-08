5 Best Football Games For Android You Should Play In 2019

There is no denying that football is one of the most popular sports in the world, and not just in the real world, the game is equally popular in the virtual world like free buffalo slot machine games. If you like playing football in the field, chances are you will also like playing it on your Android smartphone or tablet and the Android Play Store is filled with plenty of football games. Most of these games are free to play but come with various in-game purchases and micro-transactions which makesit difficult to pick the very best. So today, for football game lovers we are here with 5 of the best football games that you will love to play in your android device and which will indeed keep the football fever alive in you always.

Real Football

Real football tries to imitate the real football experience on your smartphone and comes with licensed football players and teams. The game has a wide range of game modes where you will be showing your football skills including training mode. The game offers good graphics and allows you to customize your teamandupgrade your stadiums. This game is totally free but there are some items that you can use to buy.

PES 2019 Pro Evolution Soccer

FIFA might be the best game for gaming consoles and PCs, but PES definitely leads the race when it comes to Android games. You can choose from the famous legendary footballers to play with you and apart from the real-time players, the game also provides with world-famous club teams.The app has natural player movements, in-depth tactics and precision passing gives you the real experience of playing soccer on your Android.

Dream League Soccer 2019

Dream League Soccer 2019 has become one of the most played games in 2019 and one of the best soccer games for Android. It lets you build the best football team on this planet. You can also recruit real pro licensed superstars. The app also lets you build your own stadium, and lead your team to achieve victory in every Cup. You can let the world knows that your team is the best team on the planet.

SCORE! HERO

Score! Hero is a fun, gesture-based 3D game for Android users which comes out with a great entertaining soccer game with great graphics. You play as one character instead of managing a whole team. Basically, the premise is that you’ll have a soccer career like a real soccer player, where you can grow your character into a champion. The game also offers an online multiplayer mode, with integration to Google Play Achievements and offers Leader-boards.

FIFA Mobile Soccer

FIFA mobile soccer is designed by EA Sports is one of the best football game to play online on Android. It allows you to choose different players from over 500 real teams including all the famous players from the past and present. There are plenty of unique modes and maps that you can switch from. Once you get good, you can really put yourself to the test by joining a FIFA league, where you’ll be pitted against some of the best FIFA players in the world.