All The Ways To Follow the #FIFAWWC

In just two days, the FIFA Women’s World Cup is kicking off in Paris, with the finest footballing talent around on display to a global audience.

How to follow

We’re excited to get the ball rolling and want to make sure you know how to chase all the action down the pitch.

See every play

Each match will have its own dedicated page, featuring multiple timelines for top commentary and latest Tweets, as well live video from publishers covering every, shot, save, and — of course — goals. There you’ll find video highlights, news, and analysis from your official FIFA broadcasters. You can find match pages in the Explore tab, either by searching or at the top of your timeline. Get ready to follow the first match of the Cup here, as France take on Korea Republic on June 7th.

Don’t forget to follow and cheer along with @TwitterSports!

Share your love of the beautiful game

We know you’ll have some *feels* about the games. Share them using these hashtags and emojis to join the conversation: #FIFAWWC, #DareToShine, #LeMomentDeBriller and #Ettie.

And don’t forget to support your favourite team by using each team’s special hashtags which will trigger a special emoji

Link to Tweet: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC/status/1136211472156110848

If you’re on the ground at the games (lucky you!), open Twitter’s updated camera to quickly capture and share your reaction to what’s happening. When you open the camera at a game, you’ll see a suggested hashtag and location, as well as a larger format with a customizable colored text background. Snap and Tweet away.

Discuss together

New on Twitter — you can go live together with guests. Share a live video broadcast and invite a guest to discuss your take on the latest #FIFAWWC happenings.

Think you have what it takes to win? Let’s Tweet!