Analyzing the Premier League so far – who will finish with a bang or a whimper?

With only six match-days remaining in the Premier League, speculation levels are high as to who will emerge victorious and who will forfeit their chance to become champions this year.

The season started on the 11th of August 2018 and is scheduled to finish on the 19th of May 2019. A total of twenty teams continuously compete against one another, and only one will prove to be the final champions. Watching the premier league is a stressful job for fans specific to one team, as the finals approach and many teams become relegated.

Although the premier league didn’t have such a warm beginning considering the two gruesome aviation incidents: the death of Leicester city owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the 27th of October 2018 and only three months later Cardiff City player, Emiliano Sala, who died on 21st January 2019 in an aircraft crash.

Shortly after, teams began to become relegated such as Huddersfield after their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, and Fulham after their 4-1 defeat at Watford very recently. Currently, Manchester City (the defending champions) dominate the table with a total of 80 points after beating Cardiff City 2-1 on the 3rd of April. However, Liverpool has a game against Southampton on the 6th of April and if they are victorious, will once again return to the top of the table.

The Reds don’t really seem to have the trickiest run-in and are left to face teams like Burnley, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace. They potentially could win the title this year if they continue with the same purpose, focus and perseverance.

However, the same can’t be said for teams like Manchester United and Chelsea who have yet to face the top teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool. April seems to be the deciding month for the premier league champions and as matches proceed, it’ll become more and more clear who the winners are this year. The Golden Boot is also a topic of interest this year as many top-class players are involved. Sergio Aguero from Man City leads the list of top goal scorers this season with a total of 19 goals and is followed by “the Egyptian King” Mohamed Salah from Liverpool with a total of 17 goals.

The race is on for the two top teams, Man City and Liverpool, and it is looking like a good season for the Reds. Their upcoming match will undoubtedly decide their fate in the Premier League and lucky for them, top class defender and alleged back-bone of Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk is passed fit to face Southampton on 6th April at St Mary’s. The predicted score seems to be 2-0 to Liverpool and if that is the case, the title will ultimately come down to either Manchester City or Liverpool.

The Reds remain positive and focused and really believe it could be theirs this year as Sadio Mane (striker for Liverpool) states, “this is a very good sign and I think everything is possible so let’s do it and win it”. Premier League fans are definitely going to want to watch this match since it will be a major turning point in the game!