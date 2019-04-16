Barcelona completely outclass Man Utd

Manchester United were totally outclassed in their Champions League quarter-finals as they lost 3-0.

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a crushing victory in the second leg at the Nou Camp.

United, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, started brightly but were then undone by brilliance from Messi and a glaring mistake from goalkeeper David de Gea.

Messi put the hosts ahead with a fine curling effort from 20 yards in the 16th minute and four minutes later De Gea let a weaker shot from the edge of the area squirm under his body for the Argentine’s second.

Philippe Coutinho added a third for Barca in the 61st minute, curling a stunning effort into the top corner from distance.

United hit the bar inside the first 40 seconds through Marcus Rashford but were dominated after going behind.

Alexis Sanchez’s diving header, which was spectacularly saved by Barca goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen in the 90th minute, was as close at the visitors came in the second half.

It was a sobering night for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the ground where he scored his most famous goal, the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

Barca now meet either Liverpool or Porto in the semi-final, with the Reds taking a 2-0 lead into Wednesday’s second leg.