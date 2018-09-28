Bell announces Ireland squad

Ireland women’s soccer manager Colin Bell has announced a squad containing a lot of new faces following the retirements of more experienced players. The national side will travel to Ostroda to take on Poland in a friendly international on Tuesday the 9th of October.

Aine Duggan and Karen Duggan who retired from international duty recently and therefore Bell felt it was necessary to introduce new players to the squad ahead of the UEFA 2021 European Championship qualifiers which begin this time next year. Bell has called in Emily Whelan to the squad which is the Shelbourne’s striker first call up, returning to the squad will be Sophie Perry who plays with Brighton and Hove Albion in England, while Ruesha Littlejohn will also make a return. Zara Foley is called up also after she impressed in the U17 friendly games with Czech Republic, while Grace Moloney who plays in goal for the Reading ladies will keep her place in the squad. Marie Hourihan who is also a goalkeeper returns following an injury.

Ireland will Belgium in January of next year in Spain, before they also play Wales in Marbella in February. Colin Bell’s charges will then travel to Italy to on April 9th next year. Speaking ahead of these friendlies Bell said to RTE Sport about the upcoming game away to Poland “It is going to be a really tough test against Poland. They’re a team who’ve shown signs of progress in recent years and finished third in their qualifying campaign”. He went on to say about next year’s friendlies “We’ve set up a number of international friendlies and as you can see, they’re all against quality opposition. I believe it’s important to always test yourself against the best teams so we can be in the best shape possible heading into the European Championships qualifying campaign in September next year.”

Republic of Ireland squad vs Poland:

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Brighton and Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Aislinn Meaney (Galway Women’s), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (London Bees), Zara Foley (Cork City), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne).

Forwards: Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne).

Fixtures – International Friendlies

09/10/2018 – Poland v Republic of Ireland, Municipal Stadium, Ostroda – KO 5pm (6pm local time)

20/01/2019 – Belgium v Republic of Ireland, Pinatar Arena, Murcia (Spain)

TBC02/2019 – Wales v Republic of Ireland, Marbella, Spain – TBC (Date, KO TBC)

09/04/2019 – Italy v Republic of Ireland, Italy – TBC (Venue, KO TBC)