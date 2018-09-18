Benfica vs Bayern Munich Match Preview & Tips: German club have a clear class advantage

Eagles tipped to struggle against the German giants

Benfica have a tough job ahead of them as they host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese club lost all six group stage games last season and are unlikely to get any joy against a superior side despite playing at home.

Benfica

Benfica have started the Portuguese Primeira Liga with three wins and a draw from their first four matches. Rui Vitória’s side lead on goal difference but this is by far their most difficult assignment of the season.

The Eagles got past Fenerbahçe and PAOK to qualify for the Champions League group stage where they will hope to do better than last season. Their European campaign was horrendous last season, losing all six games while scoring one goal and conceding 14.

Benfica’s latest result was a 2-1 win against Rio Ave in the League Cup. Vitória rested a number of his regular starters with Odisseas Vlachodimos, Alejandro Grimaldo, Rúben Dias and Franco Cervi to return.

Pizzi has been sensational this season and if Bayern can shut him down they will go a long way to winning the game. Lubomir Fejsa is a doubt here, if he doesn’t recover then Benfica will be incredibly inexperienced in central midfield.

Bayern Munich

FC Bayern are rolling along nicely, winning all three Bundesliga matches to put the Bavarians on their way to a seventh consecutive title. The latest was a 3-1 home win against Bayer Leverkusen despite going behind in the 5th minute.

Three unanswered goals to Corentin Tolisso, Arjen Robben and James Rodríguez did the job, but new manager Niko Kovac saw two players added to the injury list. Rafinha is out for a few weeks but Corentin Tolisso tore his ACL and joins Kingley Coman as a long term absentee.

Leon Goretzka and Mats Hummels are doubts, but Kovac has a very strong squad with Javi Martinez and James Rodriguez pushing for a start.

Head-to-Head

These clubs met in the 2015-16 Champions League quarter-finals. The first leg in Germany was won by Bayern Munich 1-0 with the return leg in Portugal a 2-2 draw.

Match Up

Benfica have been missing their best player Jonas since the start of the season. As such, their attack is not as potent which will hurt them against the best teams in Europe.

If Lubomir Fejsa doesn’t play Benfica will likely start with Alfa Semedo and Gedson Fernandes in central midfield. That will be a huge problem with the likes of Thiago Alcántara.

Bayern Munich have an abundance of talent despite missing some players here. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben will ask the Benfica defence a lot of questions.

Key Statistics

Benfica lost all 6 Champions League group stage games last season.

Benfica have failed to score in their last 5 group stage games (Champions League).

Bayern Munich have won 4 and drawn 1 of their last 5 away matches (Champions League).

Bayern Munich have scored 2 goals or more in 9 of their last 10 away matches (Champions League).

Bayern Munich have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 away matches (Champions League).

Benfica vs Bayern Munich H2H Stats.

Verdict

Bayern Munich are heavily tipped for the win as they have a clear class and match up advantage. Despite playing in Lisbon the Bavarians should cruise to victory, with an Over 2.5 Goals & straight Bayern win the choice of tipsters.

“Take Bayern Munich to win in accumulators and for more value there is value for Bayern to win and over 2.5 goals in the match”.