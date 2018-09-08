Bohemians draw Danish side Midtjylland in UEFA Youth League

Bohemians, the reigning Under-19 SSE Airtricity League champions, have been drawn against Denmark’s FC Midtjylland in the First Round of the UEFA Youth League.

The Dublin side will play their first leg in Denmark on 3rd October, with the second leg taking place three weeks later on 24th October.

Bohemians become the third Irish team to feature in the competition, following in the footsteps of Cork City and UCD.

Bohemians manager Craig Sexton expressed his satisfaction with having the second leg in Dublin, stating:

“It’s an honour for the club, to be in the UEFA Youth League with such a high calibre of teams. We look forward to travelling to Denmark for the First Leg, and to welcoming Midtjyland to Dublin.”

If Bohemians advance, they will play either FC Basel or Hamilton Academical in the Second Round.