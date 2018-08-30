Bohemians qualify for 2018-19 UEFA Youth League

2017 Under-19 SSE Airtricity Champions Bohemians are one of the 64 participants in the 2018-19 UEFA Youth League.

The Dublin club qualified for the tournament after Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Crvena Zvezda all reached the group stages of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League this week.

Craig Sexton’s side become the third Irish team to feature in the competition, following in the footsteps of Cork City and UCD.

The draw for the Domestic Champions section on the competition will take place next Tuesday, with the games scheduled to take place on October 3rd and 24th.

Speaking after qualification to the tournament was confirmed, Craig Sexton expressed his delighted his side will face some of Europe’s best teams:

“After winning last year’s Under-19 SSE Airtricity League, we are delighted to have qualified for the UEFA Youth League. Cork City and UCD have represented the League brilliantly in the past two years, and we look forward to keeping up that standard.”