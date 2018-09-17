Bookmakers forced to adjust their prices following strong start from Liverpool and Chelsea

We’re now a month into the English Premier League season and Liverpool are joined at the top of the division by Chelsea and Watford, with all three teams boasting a maximum 12 points.

Defending champions Manchester City make up the early top four but the Cityzens sit two off the pace having dropped points at Wolves, fighting out a 1-1 draw on the road.

At the other end, you’ll find West Ham with zero on the board and looking every inch a relegation candidate, having lost to Liverpool, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Wolves. Manuel Pellegrini’s side are expected to spend much of the campaign in and around the bottom three and they are currently joined in the drop zone by Newcastle and Burnley, both stuck on three defeats and a share.

Pep Guardiola: "I'll finish my career where I started: my last steps will hopefully be at Barça." [movistar] pic.twitter.com/3m7ghNShGv — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) September 12, 2018

Source: Barca Centre via Twitter

There are, of course, many twists and turns to come before the finish line and it’s possible Watford could drop into the Championship with the Hammers turning things around to finish in the European slots. We’ve seen many times in the past that nothing can be taken for granted in the English top flight – see Leicester City’s 2016 title win for evidence of this.

So, how have the ante-post markets shaped up and how do bookmakers expect the rest of the season to go? Below you’ll find a check on the latest Premier League betting.

Traders at Betfair had Manchester City nailed on favourites to win two in a row, with the summer quotes suggesting Pep Guardiola’s team of multi-millionaires need only turn up to tighten their grip over England’s main league. Their start has been far from shaky – win-win-draw-win – but they showed in that level finish with Wolves at Molineux Stadium on August 25th that they are far from the finished article.

City – currently 4/6 in the outright betting – fell behind to an opening goal from Willy Boly that day, the defender scoring with what appeared to be his hand before the hour, but Wolves were pegged back 12 minutes later when Aymeric Laporte headed home an Ilkay Gundogan cross, his first goal for the club.

Jurgen Klopp ponders why Emre Can went to Juventus to sit on the bench Read here: https://t.co/7IohWQp9CF pic.twitter.com/Ykk36MjKmv — LFC Liverpool FC (@Liverpool_FC_) September 7, 2018

Source: LFC Liverpool FC via Twitter

Fans and critics can’t help but be impressed by Liverpool’s start and they were most impressive when dealing out a stunning 4-0 defeat to West Ham on week one. Salah picked up where he left off last season, netting the first on 19 minutes before fellow attacker Mane added goals on 45 and 53.

Sturridge chipped in with a fourth with his first touch of the ball after climbing off the bench as a late substitute. Can Jurgen Klopp and co keep it going? They’re 5/2 second favourites to end their long wait for a winner’s medal.

The most notable shift to date comes from Chelsea who found themselves chalked up as also-rans before a ball had been kicked, but a winning start to Maurizio Sarri’s reign has seen odds-makers slash the Blues’ price and they are now 10/1 third favourites to add to their six top-level gongs. They are followed by Tottenham at 14/1 before we get into the bigger prices of Man Utd 40/1, Arsenal 50/1 and Watford a staggering 200/1.