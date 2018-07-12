Bray players set to strike

Bray Wanderers on Thursday voted in favour of strike action due to unpaid wages according to RTE Sport.

The national broadcaster report that the Seagull players have not been paid their wages since May 25th. Indeed, five members of the clubs squad left last week after been let go on a free agent by club chairman Gerry Mulvey. Those players were Aaron Green, Ronan Coughlan, Cory Galvin, Craig Walsh and Daniel Kelly, however the majority of the squad still remain at the Carlisle Grounds.

According to RTE they report that the players wee due their wages again two weeks ago, but they were repeatedly told that their would be an update in a few days. However, the updates seemed to have gone amiss somewhere as their has been no wages in the players accounts thus leading to this strike. As a result of no wages been paid the players have opted not to train for the last two weeks in protest. However, they still play their league games. Indeed they won last weekend 2-1 against Sligo Rovers.

In terms of the strike action, notice of 7 days must be given to the employers in this case Bray Wanderers football club. A statement is expected from the players sometime tomorrow regarding what will happen next week. This means that the players will play on the 20th of July against Bohemians, but strike action will go ahead for the match against Cork City on July 27th.

Bray are currently not the only club with this problem as Limerick have also a similar problem with struggling to pay wages of players. They could soon follow suit of the Bray players and also opt to go on strike if they are not paid in the coming days.