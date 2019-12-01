Brief history of Aston Villa football club

Aston Villa is a premier league football club in Birmingham in the West Midlands, it was a founding member of the Football League in 1888.

William McGregor, director of Aston Villa, is considered one of the founders of English football.

Aston Villa, have not had a lot of superstar players but are still there with the big names in European football. The Birmingham team beat the German giant Bayern Munich, thanks to a goal from this archetypal English striker, Peter Wither, giving him a permanent legendary status.

Apart from a few League Cup wins in the 1990s and an Intertoto Cup in 2001, that was the last time Aston Villa was among the best teams in Europe. However, during much of the 2008/09, it seemed that the team, who was then lead by experienced Martin O’Neill, could again be part of this elite group. He was a wonderful manager for the club and they had some of their highest league finishes under the Northern Ireland man.

Aston Villa fans spend a lot of time approaching each season and wonder who could, with the necessary luck in case of injury and new recruits, enter the “Big Four” of the Premier League. Every year, Everton and Tottenham fans still claim that their club will prove this time that they deserve to be in the same category as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea. And every year they are short. But last year, for long periods of time, we really felt like the “Villans” in blue and blue check could make this breakthrough.

We should be optimistic about the future of the club. Yes, there is hope for improvement because after a very bad start to the match, the club’s performances are quite impressive, especially far from their place of residence, Villa Park.

The Asian firm has become the main Premier League partner for the 2019/20 season with its logo on Aston Villa’s home and away jerseys, as well as the first-team training suits.

W88 is a growing brand in the gaming industry, with a strong presence in Asia. They specialize in sports betting, live casinos, poker, slot machines, and lottery games.

Nicola Ibbetson, commercial director of Aston Villa, said: The club is delighted to welcome W88 as the club’s new main partner. Its logo will proudly feature on our kit for the 2019/20 season of the Premier League. This is a record commercial partnership for the club, and our promotion to Premier League provides our partners with a global platform to reach our global fan base.

But who are W88? All we recorded was that they sponsored Wolver Hampton Wanderers and Leicester City last year, that they were founded in the Philippines, and that they run an online casino for the Asian market.

They look forward to engaging with fans, players, and club management in the coming months. W88 is a leading online gaming brand with a significant membership that represents trust and integrity sport being football.

Hilly Ehrlich, a business development manager at W88, commented on the new deal: “We are delighted and excited to be working with Aston Villa, which for more than 140 years has been one of the best football clubs in England.

“We look forward to engaging with fans, players, and club management in the coming months. W88 is a well-known online gaming brand with a large membership base. The brand represents trust and integrity, sport being football at heart. “

The new sponsorship deal is expected to strengthen W88's presence in the UK as a welcome addition to its current portfolio in Asia.

