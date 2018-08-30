Champions League Draw- What you need to know

English Premiership side Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham will learn their faith on Thursday evening as the draw for the Champions League group stages takes place in Monaco.

The draw will take place at 5pm Irish time in the Grimaldi Forum and will be live on RTE television. The ceremony will also see players pick up UEFA player awards. Liverpool’s Mo Salah is up for the player of the year award, along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. The duo were part of the same Real Madrid that went on to defeat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final in Kiev earlier this year. The 2018 final will be held at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on the 1st of June.

The draw will work like this, four pots of eight teams. One team from each pot will form the group, teams from the same association can’t face each other however. Man City are in pot 1 along with defending champions Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus. Lokomotiv Moscow and PSG. Pot 2 will see Jose Mourinho’s Man United, fellow Premier League side Spurs, while Porto, Shaktar Donetsk, Benfica, Borrusia Dortmund, Napoli and Roma are all also in this pot.

Liverpool will be in Pot 3 along with Schalke, Lyon, Monaco. Ajax, Valencia, CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven. Pot 4 will see Serbian side Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys, Galatasaray, AEK Athens, Hoffenheim, Viktoria Plzen and Club Brugge.

Round 1 of the Champions League games will take place on September 18th/19th. The Europa League draw will take place on Friday.