Champions League Final: Is the trophy heading to London or Liverpool?

It has been a crazy European journey for both Tottenham and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men have managed to come through the Group of Death just in the last moments after defeating Napoli by the skin of their teeth. They have then returned from the dead in a fantastic way against Barcelona in the semifinal.

That was the football equivalent of Tyson Fury’s recovering against Deontay Wilder in the 12th round!

Spurs recovery against Ajax was maybe even more dramatic. Lucas Moura’s goal managed to bring Tottenham to their first Champions League final of their history. Tottenham, had somehow qualified from their devilishly tough group even though after their first three games they only had a single point.

But, as Real Madrid showed to all of us last season, you need also luck to win the Champions League. Looking at the betting, according to bestbettingsites, Liverpool are the clear favourites and can be backed at 19/20 to win in 90 minutes, while the draw is at 45/17 and Tottenham to win are at 38/11.

One bet that looks particularly attractive is both teams to score. Both sides have been able to find the back of the net in seven of Spurs and Liverpool’s last encounters. Those two teams know each other very well and I can’t see both managers going into this final with an overly-cautious approach.

It is not surprising to see why Liverpool are the favourites in this final. The Londoners have managed to beat Liverpool only once in their last 14 encounters, with 4 of the last nine matches that have ended in draws.

It is also worth remembering in this context JurgenKlopp’s terrible record in finals. The German has lost all the last six significant finals and even if this might not affect proceedings, another defeat for Klopp would be rather impressive.

Liverpool come into this final with a clean bill of health. Surely this is a boost for Klopp but let’s remember that Harry Kane will return to action and could be music to Tottenham fans’ ears.

This has everything to become a historical European final. Even if Liverpool has a good record against Tottenham and they have clearly shown their superiority in the Premier League final in this campaign, the difference between those two sides isn’t massive. It is probably one of the most exciting Champions League final in the last decade. Whatever happens, we expect both teams to find the back of the net, and we suggest you consider this option if you are going to wager on this game.

Another interesting aspect is the VAR. The contribution of technology to this season’s Champions League has been somewhat controversial. It might well be that it will play a part in Saturday’s final like it did in the World Cup Final.

Damir Skomina to be pointing to the penalty spot due to VAR is at odds of 21/10. We hope that this season’s Champions League will not be settled by a super-slo–mo replay of the ball brushing Vertonghen’s finger after it was shot at him from a yard away, but it might well happen.

There is undoubtedly value in backing the draw after 90 minutes. Spurs and Liverpool are strong teams but the feeling is that eventually, it will be the Reds to take home the trophy.

Liverpool’s last two clashes against Spurs have ended with 2-1 wins and their side is so good that they simply can’t finish their season trophyless…can they?

If Klopp is going to win this Champions League, all the botched finals will be forgotten. Tottenham have done well and they surely deserve to be in the final and cannot be ruled out entirely but, we see Liverpool’s name on this year’s Champions League trophy.