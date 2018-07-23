Cork given tough draw in Europa League

Cork City have been dealt a tough draw in the Europa League qualifying with the news this morning they will face the losers of the tie between Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic or Norway giants Rosenberg. Celtic and Rosenberg face off in a Champions League qualifier, the loser of that game will play the Rebels.

Cork were knocked out of the Champions League qualifying after they succumbed to defeat to Polish side Legia Warsaw however, they had the safety net of the Europa League. The draw has now paired them with the Glasgow giants or Norwegian outfit Rosenberg in the third qualifying round. It will be a two legged tie, with the games been played on the 9th and 16th of August, the first leg is penciled in for Turner’s Cross.

Celtic face Rosenberg this Wednesday in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Rodgers’ side beat Armenian side Alashkert in the first qualifying round 6-0 on aggregate as they to look to progress through to the knockout group stages where cash rewards for reaching it goes into the millions. If Celtic do manage to go on and beat Rosenberg they are scheduled to play play Greek side AEK Athens in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.