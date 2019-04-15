Delaney to step aside from FAI pending independent investigation

The FAI have announced that John Delaney has offered to step down from his role as Executive Vice President.

A statement released on Monday evening confirmed the news. The FAI said that Mr Delaney has offered to voluntarily step aside, pending the completion of the independent investigation into issues of concern to the board. In addition board members Michael Cody and Eddie Murray have also voluntarily resigned. The board have also said that they wish to ensure supporters, stakeholders and sponsors that it is expediting all process to restore faith in it.

The statement released by the FAI said that they have set up a sub committee to review the governance as well as recently publicised financial transactions. The FAI said they “Will update Sport Ireland on all developments ahead of the meeting of the Oireachtais committee on Tuesday”.

It’s still unsure whether Mr Delaney’s time is up with the FAI as he hasn’t officially said he has resigned. He chose to not speak to media on Monday when leaving the Carlton Hotel.

Statement from the Board of the Football Association of Ireland

The Board of the Football Association of Ireland met in Dublin today. Following that meeting, the sub-committee of the Board met with Executive Vice-President John Delaney.

John Delaney has offered to voluntarily step aside from carrying out his role as Executive Vice-President with immediate effect pending the completion of an independent investigation by the Association into issues of concern to the Board.