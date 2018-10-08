Doherty named Player of the Month

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has been announced as PFA Fans Player of Month for September he edged out Chelsea star and Belgian star Eden Hazard and Arsenal and French striker Alexander Lacazette.

It has been a good few days for Doherty who scored a crucial goal in Wolves win over Crystal Palace at the weekend which was the only goal of the game as his side continued their impressive form in the Premier League. Doherty took a 39% of overall votes to get the award, with Hazard in second place with 26% of the votes. Arsenal and French striker Lacazette earned third placed with 18% of the vote.

Despite been named in several Ireland squads he has yet to make a competitive start for Martin O’Neills side. However his performance for Wolves over the last couple of weeks and now the award for player of the month for September could go a long way of making O’Neill make a decision about on whether to give him a start in Ireland’s upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Wales both of which will be in the Aviva Stadium on the 13th and 16th of October.

Wolves have made a fantastic start to the Premier league having been promoted from the Championship last season. Wolves are in 7th place in the Premier League standings having won 4 and drawn 1 in the month of September. It remains to be seen of course if their great start to the season continues however I suspect it will.