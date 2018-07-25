Dunphy to leave RTE after 40 years

Broadcaster and pundit Eamon Dunphy has announced he will be calling time on his role as soccer pundit with RTE Sport ending over 40 years service with the station.

In a statement Dunphy said that he had decided two years ago that he wasn’t going to renew his contract with RTE Sport but he stayed on that time. Dunphy who is also a journalist said that he broke the news to RTE before the commencement of the World Cup. Dunphy has said he wishes to now focus on his own podcast called the Stand and that his full focus will be behind that now. He said in the statement ”I intend to focus on my podcast The Stand which is flourishing and has had over 2.3 million listens since we started. That’s where my energy will now be devoted,”.

Dunphy was a controversial pundit to say the least but he always said what he felt. He had some heated arguments with Liam Brady, Johnny Giles and even the late Bill O’Herlihy. He had plenty to say about Saipan and some other controversial discussions but he will missed in my opinion on our televisions in the next few months. Speaking about Dunphy’s decision to call it a day with the station RTE Head of Sport Declan McBennett thanked Mr Dunphy for his immense contribution made to sporting coverage across the last four decades, he went on to say that Dunphy’s analysis and insight enthralled and excited our nation.

The podcast is what will be full focus now and we wish him the best of luck with it.