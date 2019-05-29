EA SPORTS Cup: Holders Derry City face Waterford in semi-finals

EA SPORTS Cup holders Derry City will welcome Waterford to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the semi-finals of the competition.

he Candystripes secured their spot in the final four of the competition after an extra-time victory over local rivals Finn Harps and they will now welcome Waterford in the semi-finals.

Dundalk, who beat UCD AFC in the quarter-finals, have been handed home advantage for their semi-final against Bohemians. The Gypsies will travel to Oriel Park in the semi-finals of the competition after they claimed a 2-0 win over Cork City in the quarter-finals.

EA SPORTS Cup – Semi-Final Draw

Derry City v Waterford

Dundalk v Bohemians

Both ties set to be played on Monday, August 5 with kick-off times set to be confirmed.