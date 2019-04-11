Euro U-17 Fixtures Announced

The fixtures for the upcoming UEFA European U-17 tournament which will be held in Ireland have been finalised.

Ireland managed by Colin O’Brien will begin the tournament with a game at the Tallaght Stadium against Greece on Friday May 3rd at 8pm. Ireland’s second game in the group is against Czech Republic which will take place in the RSC in Waterford on Monday May 6th, this game will kick off also at 8pm. The final group game will be on Thursday May 9th where they play Belgium in what will be a difficult game for sure.

Several of the League of Ireland venues are been used for the games, which include the Carlisle Grounds which Bray Wanderers play, Longford Town Calling Stadium and Tolka Park, UCD Bowl and Home Farm FC.

Group B will see Netherlands, Sweden, France and England all compete. Netherlands and Sweden play in the opening group game, while France and England battle it out in the other. The opening games in Group C see Iceland take on Russia and Portugal take on Hungary.

The final itself will be on the 19th of May at Tallaght Stadium.

FIXTURES

Friday, 3 May

Group A

Czech Republic v Belgium: 13:00, Tolka Park

Republic of Ireland v Greece: 20:00, Tallaght Stadium

Group B

Netherlands v Sweden: 18:00, Regional Sports Centre

France v England: 20:00, City Calling Stadium

Saturday, 4 May

Group C

Iceland v Russia: 15:00, Home Farm FC

Portugal v Hungary: 20:00, UCD Bowl

Group D

Spain v Austria: 17:00, Carlisle Grounds

Italy v Germany: 19:30, Tallaght Stadium

Monday, 6 May

Group A

Belgium v Greece: 18:00, City Calling Stadium

Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic: 20:00, Regional Sports Centre

Group B

Netherlands v England: 16:00, Tolka Park

France v Sweden: 18:00, Tallaght Stadium

Tuesday, 7 May

Group C

Iceland v Hungary: 13:00, Home Farm FC

Portugal v Russia: 16:00, UCD Bowl

Group D

Italy v Austria: 20:00, City Calling Stadium

Spain v Germany: 20:00, Regional Sports Centre

Thursday, 9 May

Group A

Belgium v Republic of Ireland: 20:00, Tallaght Stadium

Greece v Czech Republic: 20:00, Carlisle Grounds

Group B

France v Netherlands: 17:30, UCD Bowl

Sweden v England: 17:30, Home Farm FC

Friday, 10 May

Group C

Portugal v Iceland: 18:00, City Calling Stadium

Russia v Hungary: 18:00, Regional Sports Centre

Group DItaly v Spain: 20:00, UCD Bowl

Austria v Germany: 20:00, Carlisle Grounds

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Sunday, 12 May

Quarter-final 1 or 2: 14:00, Tallaght Stadium

Quarter-final 1 or 2: 20:00, Carlisle Grounds

Monday, 13 May

Quarter-final 3 or 4: 17:30, Tolka Park

Quarter-final 3 or 4: 20:00, UCD Bowl

Thursday, 16 May

FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: 13:00, Tolka Park

Semi-final: 17:30, UCD Bowl

Semi-final: 20:00, Tallaght Stadium

Sunday, 19 May

Final: 17:30, Tallaght Stadium

Knockout System

Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B

Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A

Quarter-final 3: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D

Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C

Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3

Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4