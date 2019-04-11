Euro U-17 Fixtures Announced

The fixtures for the upcoming UEFA European U-17 tournament which will be held in Ireland have been finalised.
Ireland managed by Colin O’Brien will begin the tournament with a game at the Tallaght Stadium against Greece on Friday May 3rd at 8pm. Ireland’s second game in the group is against Czech Republic which will take place in the RSC in Waterford on Monday May 6th, this game will kick off also at 8pm. The final group game will be on Thursday May 9th where they play Belgium in what will be a difficult game for sure.
Several of the League of Ireland venues are been used for the games, which include the Carlisle Grounds which Bray Wanderers play, Longford Town Calling Stadium and Tolka Park, UCD Bowl and Home Farm FC.
Group B will see Netherlands, Sweden, France and England all compete. Netherlands and Sweden play in the opening group game, while France and England battle it out in the other. The opening games in Group C see Iceland take on Russia and Portugal take on Hungary.
The final itself will be on the 19th of May at Tallaght Stadium.
FIXTURES
Friday, 3 May
Group A
Czech Republic v Belgium: 13:00, Tolka Park
Republic of Ireland v Greece: 20:00, Tallaght Stadium
Group B
Netherlands v Sweden: 18:00, Regional Sports Centre
France v England: 20:00, City Calling Stadium
Saturday, 4 May
Group C
Iceland v Russia: 15:00, Home Farm FC
Portugal v Hungary: 20:00, UCD Bowl
Group D
Spain v Austria: 17:00, Carlisle Grounds
Italy v Germany: 19:30, Tallaght Stadium
Monday, 6 May
Group A
Belgium v Greece: 18:00, City Calling Stadium
Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic: 20:00, Regional Sports Centre
Group B
Netherlands v England: 16:00, Tolka Park
France v Sweden: 18:00, Tallaght Stadium
Tuesday, 7 May
Group C
Iceland v Hungary: 13:00, Home Farm FC
Portugal v Russia: 16:00, UCD Bowl
Group D
Italy v Austria: 20:00, City Calling Stadium
Spain v Germany: 20:00, Regional Sports Centre
Thursday, 9 May
Group A
Belgium v Republic of Ireland: 20:00, Tallaght Stadium
Greece v Czech Republic: 20:00, Carlisle Grounds
Group B
France v Netherlands: 17:30, UCD Bowl
Sweden v England: 17:30, Home Farm FC
Friday, 10 May
Group C
Portugal v Iceland: 18:00, City Calling Stadium
Russia v Hungary: 18:00, Regional Sports Centre
Group DItaly v Spain: 20:00, UCD Bowl
Austria v Germany: 20:00, Carlisle Grounds
KNOCKOUT PHASE
Sunday, 12 May
Quarter-final 1 or 2: 14:00, Tallaght Stadium
Quarter-final 1 or 2: 20:00, Carlisle Grounds
Monday, 13 May
Quarter-final 3 or 4: 17:30, Tolka Park
Quarter-final 3 or 4: 20:00, UCD Bowl
Thursday, 16 May
FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off: 13:00, Tolka Park
Semi-final: 17:30, UCD Bowl
Semi-final: 20:00, Tallaght Stadium
Sunday, 19 May
Final: 17:30, Tallaght Stadium
Knockout System
Quarter-final 1: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B
Quarter-final 2: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A
Quarter-final 3: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D
Quarter-final 4: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C
Semi-final 1: Winner quarter-final 1 v Winner quarter-final 3
Semi-final 2: Winner quarter-final 2 v Winner quarter-final 4