FAI and IFA announce Unite the Union Cup

The FAI and IFA have announced a cross border competition between the Airtricity League Premier Division Champions and the Danske Bank Premiership winners.

The tournament is title the Unite the Union Champions Cup and will see the reigning champions on both sides of the border face off in a two-legged game. According to RTE Sport, the first game will take place on November 19th. Linfield won the Danske Bank Premiership this season and they are already down to face however comes out on top in the Airtricity League. The competition is named after the Unite trade union who have also signed a three-year deal to sponsor the games. Prize money will be on offer with 50,000 euro’s for the winner and 25.000 for the runners up and a further 25,000 for community projects in the areas on which the sides are in the game are based.

The tournament was formally announced by FAI Director of Competition Fran Gavin and IFA Chief Executive Pat Nelson. Speaking about the launch Gavin expressed his delight with the competition. He said “We’re delighted to formally announce the Unite the Union Champions Cup and we’re extremely excited for the competition to begin. “I’d like to thank the IFA, in particular, Patrick Nelson, who have been fantastic to work with on the project and it’s great to see a cross-border tournament return. The clubs and players in the SSE Airtricity League are incredibly excited to see a competition like this back on the domestic calendar.”

IFA Chief Executive Pat Nelson also had some words regarding the announcement he said that he is sure it will capture the imagination of football fans right across the island of Ireland. “I would like to thank Unite the Union for their sponsorship, especially for ring-fencing a significant sum for community projects. This is a competition that will bring people together and one that will have lasting benefits for clubs as well as fans”.

The first leg kicks off on the 14 November 2019.