FAI hit with fine following tennis ball incident

THE FAI have been fined 10,000 euros by UEFA following the tennis ball protest during the Republic of Ireland first home game in the the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Georgia last month.

The fine follows when fans threw tennis balls on the pitch at the Aviva Stadium in the 33rd minute on the 26th March in protest over former CEO John Delaney. The protest caused a delay at the game which followed Conor Hourihane’s winning free kick in the 1-0 win. Two days after the win it was announced that UEFA had charged the FAI citing Article 16 of the regulations set out by them. RTE Sport report that the FAI have now been hit with a fine of 10,000 euros as a result of the decision made by the UEFA Control and Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

In other UEFA news and disciplinary action Montenegro fans have suffered for their action in the 5-1 loss to England last month. UEFA have hit the fans with a 1 game ban meaning Montenegro will have to play their next game behind closed doors following racist behaviour. The English FA said a number of players Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson Odoi were subject to racist chanting during the game.

As a result of the behaviour Montenegro will now play Kosovo on the 7th of June behind closed doors and the Montenegro FA must display a banner with the slogan #EqualGame. They were also fined 20,000 euros for other match related incidents, including setting off of fireworks, crowd disturbances and throwing objects.