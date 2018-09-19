FAI set for joint bid for 2030 World Cup

The FAI is set to join up with English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish FAs in regard to a feasibility review into a potential joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The news comes on the back of recent discussions among all parties according to the FAI website.

The statement says ” Following recent positive discussions amongst all parties it has been agreed that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will join the English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish FAs in conducting a feasibility review into a potential joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup”.

Ireland have failed to reach a world cup finals since Korea/Japan in 2003 when of course the infamous Sipan occurred. Martin O’Neills men have also failed to qualify for the most recent World Cup in Russia, while the next country to host a World Cup will be Qatar in 2022. The 2026 World Cup has also been given as a joint bid to Canada, America and Mexico.

It remains to be seen whether the bid will come about but given that the four associations are coming together for a potential bid is fantastic to see. The World Cup would bring a massive buzz to the four countries, while Ireland alone will benefit in a lot of ways including the tourist industry of course. It would be a fantastic achievement if they review passed and a formal bid was put in place by all four associations.