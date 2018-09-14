Fantasy Premier League: Over 1,000 Euro in prizes!

Fancy yourself as the next Jürgen Klopp, Josep Guardiola or José Mourinho? Can you pick the perfect twenty players to make a squad for Saturday 15 September 2018 at 13:30 hours CET and compete for a prize pool with at least 1,000 euros! in it.

You do not have to do anything else with the Fantasy Premeir League 2018/2019 from Zweeler. Once you have made your selections, all players can score points weekly by making assists or keeping clean sheets. No need to pick a captain or organise transfers. Just sit back and watch what your players score points. It’s the handiest coaching job ever.

Why play Fantasy Football?

Your engagement with Football increases. It is not about one player, but 20 players need who perform for you!

For only 10 euro you will get many extra hours of entertainment before the start of the game and even more hours of entertainment during the full Football Season 2018/2019.

If you manage to beat the other players, you can also win nice cash prizes! 1 st prize 179 euro (there are 20 prizes in General Classification)

Zweeler Fantasy Sports Games set up great games for the Football Season 2018/2019 so you can enjoy Football with even more passion!

In the Fantasy Premier League 2018/2019 you can pick 20 football players from 20 different football clubs in the Premier League. For every position, you need to pick at least 1 player with a maximum of 2 and 8 players per position. You are allowed to pick a maximum of 4 football players from 1 football club!

The Fantasy Premier League 2018/2019 starts on Saturday 15 September 2018 at 13:30 hours CET.

You have a budget of 180 million euro to buy 20 football players of which you think are going to win the most points in the Fantasy Premier League 2018/2019.

The Fantasy Champions League (Budget) 2018/2019 starts on Tuesday 18 September 2018 at 18:55 hours CET.

You have a budget of 72 million euro to buy 8 football teams of which you think are going to win the most points in the Fantasy Champions League (Budget) 2018/2019.

The game will cost 7 euro per team and will start with a guaranteed amount of 2,000 euro in prizes. The first prize will be 350 euro (41 GC prizes).

