Find out about MLS expansion plans and predictions

The MLS has come a long way since its earlier days in the
90s. The league, which was started in 1996, is set to expand to 30 teams. The
league has been expanding every season, and is set to keep growing with new
teams set to join in all the way to 2021. The newest team to join the league is
Cincinnati FC who are currently playing their first season.
League to include 30 teams next season
St. Luis and Sacramento among other regions are set to present
their bids to the expansion committee later on in the year and a decision should
be reached in about a few months. In 2020, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will
join the league and Austin will be joining in 2021.
Fan numbers have been growing over the years
The teams set to join the league have been applauded of
having a fan base to actually pull crowds to the pitch. MLS especially
mentioned the impressive manner in which fan support has risen for Sacramento
since announcing their interest in joining the league in 2014. St. Louis is
poised to set a precedent as the first team to have a female majority ownership.
The league management was optimistic that there are many
more cities which could easily have a team in the log and have a decent fan
base. Over the years, the league has become more and more competitive,
attracting big names from across the world while nurturing bright talents back
home.
Irish Soccer players in the league
Even when the league was new, Irish players have always been
able to make it to the league and set a shining example. In the early years,
Paul Keegan made a name for himself in the league playing for four years with
New England Revolution. Today, there are still a lot of Irish favorites to look
out for like Chris McCann who is set to join the league with the expansion club
Atlanta United. At current, the league has Andy Obrien, Darren O’Dea and Caleb
Folan among others. Within 2 decades, Irish players have made the MLS the other
league that they are able to adapt to with ease.
Upcoming match a crunch match
MLS action continues this Thursday with Philadelphia Union
taking on FC Cincinnati. The newcomers have had a tough run in which they have
only be able to register a single point in five games. The upcoming match does
not seem like an easier fixture than what they have had in the last five even
though it promises to be a high scoring match.
Predictions
This mid-week fixture may give them the points they have
been hoping for, and they may just get over the line. The assumptions in upcoming matches are more than desirable to be hit because after all it is a great fame on MLS. Even so, it will take all
they have got for Cincinnati to get the result they want. Philadelphia, who are
flying in the Eastern Conference (ranking at number 3) will view this as a
fixture they could win. It is definitely a crunch tie, and a lot of loyal fans are expected to show up and get behind their respective teams.