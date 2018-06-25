Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament: Galway and Kilkenny win Cup competitions

Sean Keane
24 June 2018; Galway players, from left, Allana Mc Neill, Kate Slevin, Ria Mc Philibin, Allana Griffi and Shauna Brennan celebrate with the cup after the U16 Gaynor Cup Final match between Midlands League and Galway League on Day 2 of the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Galway and District League won the Jeremy Dee Cup in the Under-16 competition for the second time in three years after a 2-0 win over Midlands League.

Goals either side of the break from Therese Kinneavy and Saoirse Healy gave the Westerners the lead. Katelyn Keogh scored a late goal Midlands, but it proved to be in vain, as Galway triumphed.

The Under-14 Gaynor Cup has a new name on it, with the Kilkenny League triumphing. A goal from Player of the Match Ellen Molloy proving decisive in a 1-0 over the Midlands League.

Throughout the day, the placing matches took place in both the Under-16 and Under-14 competitions. The MGL Under-16s and North Tipperary Under-14s finished in third place in their respective competitions.

In the Gaynor Tournament Shield, Cork were triumphant in the Under-14s, while South Tipperary won the Under-16 Shield.

2018 Gaynor Tournament Results
Under-14
Cup Final 
Kilkenny 1-0 Midlands

Shield Final
Cork 2-1 MGL

Plate Final
South Tipperary 1-0 Inishowen

Bowl Final
Limerick Desmond 4-0 Mid Western

3rd/4th Play-Off 
North Tipperary 0-2 Carlow

7th/8th Play-Off
Galway 1-0 Mayo

11th/12th Play-Off
Limerick County 3-3 Sligo/Leitrim (Limerick County won 5-3 on penalties)

15th/16th Play-Off 
Longford 0-2 Donegal

Under-16
Cup Final 
Midlands 1-2 Galway

Shield Final
South Tipperary 1-1 Wexford (South Tipperary won 6-5 on penalties)

Plate Final
Donegal 2-2 NECSL (Donegal won 5-4 on penalties)

Bowl Final
Sligo/Leitrim 2-0 Limerick Desmond

3rd/4th Play-Off
MGL 1-1  Mayo (MGL won 5-4 on penalties)

7th/8th Play-Off
Inishowen 3-0 Waterford

11th/12th Play-Off 
Longford 4-3 Clare

15th/16th Play-Off
Limerick County 0-1 Cork

 

