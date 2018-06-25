Fota Island Resort Gaynor Tournament: Galway and Kilkenny win Cup competitions

Galway and District League won the Jeremy Dee Cup in the Under-16 competition for the second time in three years after a 2-0 win over Midlands League.
Goals either side of the break from Therese Kinneavy and Saoirse Healy gave the Westerners the lead. Katelyn Keogh scored a late goal Midlands, but it proved to be in vain, as Galway triumphed.
The Under-14 Gaynor Cup has a new name on it, with the Kilkenny League triumphing. A goal from Player of the Match Ellen Molloy proving decisive in a 1-0 over the Midlands League.
Throughout the day, the placing matches took place in both the Under-16 and Under-14 competitions. The MGL Under-16s and North Tipperary Under-14s finished in third place in their respective competitions.
In the Gaynor Tournament Shield, Cork were triumphant in the Under-14s, while South Tipperary won the Under-16 Shield.
2018 Gaynor Tournament Results
Under-14
Cup Final
Kilkenny 1-0 Midlands
Shield Final
Cork 2-1 MGL
Plate Final
South Tipperary 1-0 Inishowen
Bowl Final
Limerick Desmond 4-0 Mid Western
3rd/4th Play-Off
North Tipperary 0-2 Carlow
7th/8th Play-Off
Galway 1-0 Mayo
11th/12th Play-Off
Limerick County 3-3 Sligo/Leitrim (Limerick County won 5-3 on penalties)
15th/16th Play-Off
Longford 0-2 Donegal
Under-16
Cup Final
Midlands 1-2 Galway
Shield Final
South Tipperary 1-1 Wexford (South Tipperary won 6-5 on penalties)
Plate Final
Donegal 2-2 NECSL (Donegal won 5-4 on penalties)
Bowl Final
Sligo/Leitrim 2-0 Limerick Desmond
3rd/4th Play-Off
MGL 1-1 Mayo (MGL won 5-4 on penalties)
7th/8th Play-Off
Inishowen 3-0 Waterford
11th/12th Play-Off
Longford 4-3 Clare
15th/16th Play-Off
Limerick County 0-1 Cork