France and Belgium joint top in world rankings

France and Belgium are joint top of the FIFA World soccer rankings. Martin O’Neill Ireland have been ranked 30th in the latest rankings.

This is the first time in 25 years that two teams are joint top of the rankings with Belgiums most recent two wins helping them to join Les Bleus at the summit. Ireland whom lost 4-1 to Wales in the Nations League at the beginning of the month, while they also drew with Poland in an international friendly, they drop to 30th position from 29th, while Ukraine now occupy Ireland’s previous position.

There has only been one change in the top 10, with Ireland’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers conquerers Denmark dropping from 9th place to 10th. Joachim Low’s Germany are up three places from 15th to 12th position. Brazil are currently in third position, with Croatia in third after a superb world cup reaching the final before losing to Didier Deschamps France. England are in 6th in the rankings, with Portugal in 7th , Switzerland in 8th and Spain in 9th, followed by the Danes in 10th.

Ireland have two UEFA Nations League games next month, where they will have two home fixtures. First up for Martin O’Neills men is a home game with Denmark on the 13th of October at the Aviva Stadium. Three days later on the 16th of October, Ireland will host Ryan Giggs’ Wales at the Aviva Stadium in what could be a critical few days for the Boys in Green as well as the management team. Two losses there would perhaps put Martin O’Neills future as Ireland boss in jeopardy. It obviously remains to be seen though.