Given joins Lampard at Derby

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given has been confirmed as the new goalkeeping coach at Championship side Derby County.

Given has not officially retired from the sport yet, but he has been confirmed as part of Frank Lampard’s backroom team as the Ram’s look to make a bid on promotion from the championship to the Premier League in the new season which commences in August. Lampard, who took over the reigns at Derby from Gary Rowett in May speaking about Given said ”I know Shay and his standing in the game as a goalkeeper and he’s right up there at the very top” he told the Derby FC website.

The former Chelsea great went on to say ”He’s had many, many, years as a top goalkeeper. Performance wise he was incredible and he has now achieved his goalkeeper coaching license.” “I’m very pleased to have Shay as part of the team and not just for what he will bring as a goalkeeper coach, but what he will also bring to the dressing room in a much broader scheme.”

Given was capped 134 times for the Republic of Ireland, in a career that spanned over 20 years. Given retired from international duty in 2012 after Euro 2012, he returned two years later though only to retire again after the Euro’s in 2016. Given is currently working with RTE as part of the World Cup soccer panel along with the regulars. He is due to take up his role following the completion of the World Cup.