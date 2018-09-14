Hoolohan signs short term contract with West Brom

Former Ireland International midfielder West Hoolohan has signed a short term contract with West Bromwich Albion until January. However, the option is there to extend the deal beyond January if the club wishes.

Hoolohan has been a free agent since leaving Cardiff City last season but the 36 year old has been training with West Brom during the international break and has obviously convinced Darren Moore that he could be a valuable part to the squad. Moore speaking of the recruitment of former Shelbourne man he said “In the end it wasn’t a difficult decision because Wes’s quality was there for all to see and brings great experience and greater options to our group”. Moore a former player with West Brom went on to say further “We had a look at him over three or four days” He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses, he gives us more depth and fantastic experience.” Moore went on to point out that the deal is ‘short term’ but that there is potential for Wes to stay longer. He pointed out the hefty schedule ahead of West Brom, he said “We’ve got seven games in 21 days in October and we are going to have to manage the squad to cope with the demands of that squad” .

Moore has pointed out that fitness concerns will not be a problem for Hoolohan and he also mentioned that the way sports science and medicine have allowed players to okay into their 30s. He said “I know what it is like to play into my mid 30’s and the areas of sports science and medicine have developed even further since my day” I can tell you now these guys now are in great shape and can still handle physicality.