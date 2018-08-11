Horgan signs three year deal with Hibernian

Scottish side Hibernian have signed former Dundalk star Daryl Horgan from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee according to RTE Sport. He has signed a three contract at the club and he could make his first appearance for the club on Sunday afternoon when they come up against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Horgan, an Irish international player of course, helped Dundalk reach the Champions League play-offs as well as the Europa League group stages before joining Preston. Speaking about his new move he was delighted and looking forward to the new challenge ahead of him, he said “I am delighted to have made the move to Hibs,” Horgan told Hibernian’s official website. “I’ve spoken to the manager and am excited for his plans for the season ahead.

He went on to say further “Obviously the boys have started well in Europe and the league – they had a good season last year and the ambition is there to follow that up with another successful year. He stated that he is ready to play and is looking forward to breaking into the starting team. Neill Lennon who is current boss at the club said

He’s one we’ve been keen on for a long time and it’s a real coup to get him over the line. “Daryl will give us a real threat going forward and some strength out wide – we had been looking to add in that area and I’m delighted with the options we now have. ”He has power and pace and will hopefully give us another dimension to our play in the final third.”