Ireland 1 – 1 Switzerland

European Championship 2020 qualifier Group D

Thursday 5th September, Aviva Stadium

David McGoldrick rescued what could be a priceless point for Ireland with his first competitive goal for his country after 85 minutes.

What a way to get your 1⃣st international goal! 😍 David McGoldrick rises highest in the box and heads home a late, late equaliser! Watch the #EURO2020 qualifier live on Sky Sports Main Event now: https://t.co/FPr9H3suN1 pic.twitter.com/u9cfiISK5i — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 5, 2019



Switzerland who had dominated most of the play for the first two-thirds of the game, went ahead with a goal from centre back Fabien Schär after 74 minutes. It was a well-worked goal by the Swiss, they had held the ball for a couple of minutes in the build-up to the goal and probed around the edge of the Irish area before Schär stuck a first-time shot crisply into the right-hand corner of Randolph’s net.

Ireland, to their credit, reacted well to going behind. They responded by upping the tempo, as they showed a sense of urgency for the first time on the night. A couple of half-chances followed, before Glenn Whelan rattled the Swiss crossbar with a superbly struck shot. The crucial breakthrough came while the bar was still shaking as James McClean won back the ball and whipped a superb cross in from the left. McGoldrick rose superbly at the back post and powered it to the net.

Ireland now sit on top of Group D, at least for the next few days. Denmark enjoyed a 6-0 in Gibraltar tonight, with Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen on target with a brace of penalties. Christian Gytkjaer of Lach Poznan also helped himself to a couple of late goals, while Thomas Delaney and Robert Skov were also on target for the Danes.

Next up in Group D this coming Sunday, 8th September is Georgia v Denmark at 5pm and Switzerland v Gibraltar also at 5pm. Both games can be viewed on Sky Sports.