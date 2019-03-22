Ireland U18s lose to Turkey in opening game of two-match trip to Istanbul

Turkey U18 4 Republic of Ireland U18 0

Andy Reid’s Republic of Ireland U18 side had a disappointing start to their two-game away trip to Turkey, losing 4-0 to the home side in their International Friendly in Istanbul.

With Turkey scoring three goals in the space of 15 minutes in the first half, one being an Irish own goal, the game was well and truly over by the interval as the hosts held a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Despite the Irish side’s best efforts in the second half, Reid’s boys failed to score as Turkey added another to their haul for a final 4-0 result.

Speaking after the game, the recently-appointed U18 Head Coach, Andy Reid, said he is hopeful of a better performance in Saturday morning’s game, the second of Ireland’s back-to-back fixtures in the Turkish capital, stating:

“Any Ireland team I played for at any level have never given up. No team that I’m in charge of ever will either. It was important we went out in the second half, and showed some of the steel we got. It gives us a lot of hope for Saturday. The lads know they can compete at this level.”

Turkey: Arda Akbulut, Kerem Kalafat, Atakan Gunduz (captain), Fatih Tultak, Ridvan Yilmaz; Guney Gencel, Taha Tunc, Oguzhan Akgun, Muhammed Gumuskaya, Burak Yasin Yesilay, Muhammet Arslantas.

Republic of Ireland: Brian Maher, Max Murphy, Eiran Cashin (Andrew Spain 63), Shadrach Ogie (Ray O’Sullivan 46), Reece Staunton (Ross Tierney 81), Barry Coffey (captain), Adam O’Reilly (Seán Brennan 46), Louie Watson (Jaden Charles 75), George Nunn (Donal Higgins 46), Ryan Cassidy, Callum Thompson.