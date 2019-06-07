Ireland U19s in same group as Czech Republic, France & Norway for EUROs

Tom Mohan’s Republic of Ireland U19 side, the only team to qualify having won each of their six games, have been paired with the Czech Republic, France, and Norway in Group B for the UEFA European U19 Championships in Armenia next month

Group A will consist of hosts Armenia with by Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The tournament will run from July 14-27 and it will be Mohan’s second experience of UEFA competition having previously guided the Ireland Under-17s to the finals in Bulgaria in 2015.

“We are delighted to be one of the final eight teams in this tournament. There will be no easy games at the finals and we know that a big challenge is ahead of us, but it’s one that we are excited by” said Mohan.

Discussing the Republic of Ireland’s opponents, the U19 boss said:

“I’ve seen Norway play in a tournament in Spain recently and they have done really well – they qualified for the Under-20 World Cup. Then you have Czech Republic who were in a group with a very good England team, while France are always strong at this level.”

In 2011, the year Ireland were last involved in this tournament, they reached the semi-finals and four members of Paul Doolin’s squad went on to earn senior caps, while two more have earned call-ups.

In qualifying for this year’s finals in Armenia, Troy Parrott was joint third top scorer with four goals, which included a hat-trick against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Qualifying Round.

Mohan will get his squad together for a three-day training camp in late June before selecting his final panel to travel to Armenia.

2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championships – Group B

July 15: Republic of Ireland v Norway.

July 18: Republic of Ireland v France.

July 21: Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic.