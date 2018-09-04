Ireland U21 squad for Kosovo & Germany games

Republic of Ireland U21 Head Coach Noel King has named an 18-player squad for the UEFA U21 European Championships qualifying matches against Kosovo and Germany.

The U21 squad travel to Kosovo on Tuesday, September 4 for the qualifying match in Mitrovica, Kosovo on Friday, September 7, with kick-off at 6pm (7pmlocal time) before the match against Germany on Tuesday, September 11 at Tallaght Stadium, with kick-off at 6pm.

Dundalk midfielder Jamie McGrath has been called into the squad following his impressive form for the Lilywhites in the SSE Airtricity League. Yeovil Town defender Shaun Donnellan has been ruled out of the fixtures through injury whilst QPR winger Olamide Shodipo is also sidelined.

Leeds United’s Connor Shaughnessy is recalled to the squad and Everton’s Harry Charsley also comes back into the squad after he was ruled out of the Azerbaijan victory through injury.

The Hale brothers, Ronan and Rory, who both scored in the 3-1 win over Iceland in March also keep their place in the squad as Noel King’s side look to qualify for next year’s U21 European Championships.

Ireland are currently second in Group Five behind Germany in top spot having played one game less and ahead of Kosovo in third spot. Tickets for the game against Germany at Tallaght Stadium are priced at €5 for adults and FREE for U18s, and available via Ticketmaster.

“The players are really looking forward to the week ahead and the squad are excited about the fixtures. They’ve got ourselves into a great position going into the games and they’ll look to secure more crucial points in these next two games,” Noel King said.

“I’d like to welcome Jamie McGrath into the U21 squad for the first time. He’s a player I’ve been watching for some time and has really impressed for Dundalk this season. It’s also great to have Harry Charsley back in the squad after injury.

“The group are missing a few players, the likes of Connor Dimaio, Olamide Shodipo and Shaun Donnellan so the group will have to come together and work hard during the week to get the results we need.”

Republic of Ireland U21 squad v Kosovo & Germany

Goalkeepers: Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United, loan Macclesfield Town), Liam Bossin (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders: Danny Kane (Cork City FC, loan AFC Fylde), Ryan Sweeney (Stoke City, loan Mansfield United), Liam Kinsella (Walsall), Connor Shaughnessy (Leeds United), Ryan Delaney (Rochdale), Corey Whelan (Liverpool, loan Crewe Alexandra).

Midfielders: Jake Mulraney (Hearts), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk), Ryan Manning (QPR, loan Rotherham United), Harry Charsley (Everton), Josh Cullen (West Ham United, loan Charlton Athletic), Rory Hale (Derry City).

Forwards: Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Joe Quigley (Maidstone), Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town), Ronan Hale (Birmingham City, loan Derry City).

Fixtures – UEFA U21 European Championships Qualifying

07/09/2018 – Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, 6pm (7pm local time), Stadioni Adam Jashari, Mitrovica

11/09/2018 – Republic of Ireland v Germany, 6pm, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin