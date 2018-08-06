Ireland win bronze medal at Cerebral Palsy European Championships

Netherlands 1-2 Ireland

The Ireland Cerebral Palsy side won a bronze medal at the IFCPF European Championships by beating the tournament hosts, the Netherlands, 2-1 on Sunday.

Aaron Tier gave Paul Breen’s Ireland side the lead in the 47th minute before captain Gary Messett sealed the win with a second late on. The Dutch side rallied and pulled one goal back in injury time.

Ireland Head Coach Paul Breen was proud of the third place finish his team had achieved:

“We are absolutely delighted. I’m lost for words. Overall I think we deserved it not just for the performance today but across the tournament as a whole,” Breen said.

“We have progressed from a 6th place finish at the World Championships to a third place at the European Championships. It is no more than the players deserve for the work they’ve put in.

“Hopefully this will help raise the profile of CP football and encourage more players to take up the game. The funding from the FAI, Paralympics Ireland and Sport Ireland has been so important and without that then none of this would have been possible.”

Ireland: Mark Barry (GK), Luke Evans, Aaron Tier, Oisín Merritt, Gary Messett (captain), Dillon Sheridan, Darragh Snell.

Substitutes: Darragh Byrne, James Naughton, Ryan Nolan, Peter Cotter, Sam Carroll, Darragh Ruane.

Netherlands: George van Altena (GK), Jeroen Schuitert, Tom van Reusel, Daan Dikken (captain), Rik Rodenburg, Joey Mense, Minne de Vos.

Substitutes: Stefan Boersma, Roy Flier, Harm Panneman, Martijn Loeffen, Gerard Bambacht, Jeroen Saedt, Jochem Kintz.

Referee: C. Dias