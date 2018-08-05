The Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Champions Cork City have been drawn against Leinster Senior League side Home Farm in the first round of this year’s competition and will travel to Whitehall on Sunday, 12th August with kick-off at 1pm.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Derry City have also drawn a non-league club as they will face Blarney United at O’Shea Park on Saturday, 11th August, with a 5pm kick-off.

Shamrock Rovers will travel to United Park to face First Division promotion-chasers Drogheda United on Friday, 10th August, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

There are two all non-league ties in the round as CIE Ranch will travel to Dublin Bus on Saturday, 11th August, with kick-off at 3pm at Coldcut, whilst Leeds travel to Maynooth University Town on the same date, with kick-off at 5pm.

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup – First Round Fixtures

Friday, 10th August

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, United Park, 7.45pm

Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Inchicore Athletic v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, 7.45pm

UCD v Pike Rovers, The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm

Wexford v Bohemians, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm

Saturday, 11th August

Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch, Coldcut, 3pm

Blarney United v Derry City, O’Shea Park, 5pm

Maynooth University Town v Leeds, Maynooth University Astro, 5pm

Skerries Town v Waterford, Park Lane (TBC), 5pm

Newmarket Celtic v Cabinteely, Frank Healy Park, Ennis, 6pm

Northend United v Galway United, Ferrycarrig Park, 6pm

Sligo Rovers v Longford Town, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm

Sunday, 12th August

Home Farm v Cork City, Whitehall, 1pm

Cockhill Celtic v Limerick, Charlie O’Donnell Park, 3pm