Kenny’s Ireland U21 side learn opponents for Toulon Tournament

Republic of Ireland have drawn Bahrain, China and Mexico for the 2019 Maurice Revello Tournament in Toulon.

There will be 10 teams competing in the tournament which will be split into three groups of four teams. The remaining 8 teams include France, England, Brazil, Chile, Japan, Guatemala and Qatar. It will be the Boys in Green first time playing in the tournament since 2002.

Ireland now managed Stephen will travel to Provence for the tournament which begins on the 3rd June. Ireland will play China in their first group game. They will then go on to play Mexico on the 6th of June, before the final group game against Bahrain on Sunday the 9th of June. The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 12th of June, the final takes places on 15th of June.

The tournament itself is not under the supervision of FIFA. It also is played with only 40 minutes halves. The tournament began in 1967 and was considered an unofficial world cup before FIFA introduced the world cup at the grade in 1977. England are the current holders beating Mexico 2-1 last year. Indeed England have won the tournament the past 3 years in 2016. 2017 and 2018. France are 1st in the roll of honour having won the tournament 12 times.

2019 Toulon Tournament – Full Draw

Group A

England

Chile

Japan

Portugal

Group B

France

Brazil

Guatemala

Qatar

Group C

Republic of Ireland

Bahrain

China

Mexico

2019 Toulon Tournament – Republic of Ireland Fixtures

3 June – Republic of Ireland v China, Stade de Lattre, 3.30pm

6 June – Mexico v Republic of Ireland, Stade Parsemain, 7.30pm

9 June – Republic of Ireland v Bahrain, Stade Jules Ladoumègue, 3pm