Keogh out for season after drink driving incident

Derby County centre back Richard Keogh will be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a nasty knee injury in incident involving two of his team mates. Keogh who was a passenger in the car was out on a team bonding night with his Derby County team mates but the two other players that were in the car have been charged with drink driving.

Derby County issued a statement around the incident which confirmed the news. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the team was out for dinner, however Derby have said that Keogh, Bennett and Tom Lawrence “continued drinking into the night” after the rest of the party had left.” RTE Sport that the car was belonging to Tom Lawrence and that Lawrence and Mason Bennett were charged with drink driving by Derbyshire Police at the scene. The incident has subsequently ruled Ireland international Keogh out of the remainder of the championship season.

The statement issued by Derby appears like it will come down on the trio saying “they will pay a heavy price for their actions”. It continued “The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night”. “They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.”

Derby said that the players will undergo an investigation under the clubs procedures around code of conduct and discipline” . Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.”